Boston Red Sox’s Mookie Betts watches his three-run home run against the New York Yankees on September 20. The Red Sox have the best record in the American League, but that doesn’t guarantee they’ll be in the World Series. (Frank Franklin II/AP)

The major league baseball playoffs are a little crazy.

Think of it: Each MLB teams plays 162 games over six months. The Boston Red Sox have had an unbelievable season, winning about two-thirds of their games. Their regular-season heroics got them into the playoffs and earned them home-field advantage. But when the playoffs begin next week, every team will have the same record: 0-0 (zero wins, zero losses).

Look at the New York Yankees and Oakland Athletics. Both of those American League teams will win about 100 games this season. But they will have to play a one-game playoff to see who gets to play the Red Sox in a five-game divisional series.

It’s as if you had a math or social studies class where the teacher gave you 162 tests during the year but your final grade was determined by one final test.

Talk about pressure.

That’s what makes the MLB playoffs different. Winning or losing a single game during the middle of a long baseball season may not make much of a difference. But winning or losing a game during a five- or seven-game series can make a huge difference. And for the Yankees or Athletics, losing one game means their season is over. See you later. One and done.

That means one clutch hit, one spectacular catch or one major mess-up may be the difference between winning the World Series and going home disappointed.

Washington Nationals fans don’t need to be reminded that the playoffs are different. The Nats had great regular seasons in 2014 (96 wins), 2016 (95) and 2017 (97) — only to lose a heartbreaking five-game series each of those years.

Okay, so who’s going to win these crazy playoffs? Don’t count on the teams with the best regular-season record. I checked the last 20 MLB seasons. (Yeah, I’m a little crazy, too.) The teams with the best records in the American and National leagues made it to the World Series only 31.7 percent of the time.

I will be rooting for the Red Sox and their outfield sensation, Mookie Betts. But I will be nervous the whole time because anything can happen in October baseball.

The MLB playoffs are a little crazy. And a whole lot of fun.

