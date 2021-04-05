These skeletons were among many fossil remains of prehistoric creatures shepherd Dumangwe Thyobeka found in 2018 in Qhemegha, a village in Eastern Cape Province. Thyobeka had seen what appeared to be dinosaur bones — he reasoned that they were much too big to be cattle bones. He knew to notify the authorities, and Choinière said he could still remember how excited he was when he and his team arrived at the site.

“There were dinosaur bones and fossils sticking out everywhere, although to the untrained eye, these fossils wouldn’t be immediately obvious,” he said. “There might have been a water hole there millions of years ago, because of the richness of the find.”

Choinière said they had unearthed a lost world, which some have nicknamed “Jurassic Park.” But it’s more of a “Triassic Park,” as most of the finds date to the Triassic Period (252 million to 201 million years ago). Some of the finds are as old as 220 million years old.

The site has had a lot of international media coverage over the past two years because of its rich heritage and significance to the field of paleontology. Choinière explained the excavation team had uncovered an ecosystem hidden from view for more than 200 million years. An ecosystem is made of a whole lot of animals, plants and other creatures that rely on one another to survive.

“In addition to the dinosaurs we have found on the site, we have hundreds of bones of other animals, including early mammal relatives, early crocs and some things we cannot yet identify,” he said. “That means there were a lot of different types of animals alive on the same spot at the same time — and that it wasn’t just dinosaurs! If you went on a safari then you’d see way more than just dinosaurs.”

Work on the site began in 2018 and continued until just before the 2020 lockdown.

Choinière said they had just uncovered a quarry with five new species in it when the country was locked down because of the coronavirus.

Fortunately for the team, they had already lifted significant (and big) fossil material from the site — using forklifts, gantry cranes and flatbed trucks — and transported it to their lab at the University of the Witwatersrand.

“The first fossil we prepared was a total surprise,” he said. “We thought it was a jumble of many different animals, but it turned out to be this huge sauropodomorph, with all the bones just mixed up!”

A sauropodomorph is a huge plant-eating dinosaur with a long neck and tiny head. It evolved to become the largest land animals of all time.

“I’ve never dealt with anything this size before,” Choinière said of the fossil. “Even the plaster jackets, used for making impressions of the fossils, were so big we had to use special equipment to open them.”

As of now, the new species of dinosaurs remains unnamed.

“There are many ways to name a dinosaur. You just need to make sure that the name has more than one letter and you can’t name it after yourself,” he said. “Generally, scientists name the animals after local phenomena, or a local [god] or legend.”

He said the site forms part of a dinosaur-rich area of the Free State and Eastern Cape, which he hopes will one day become a famous “Dinosaur Route” for paleontologists and tourists. The local authorities are in the process of registering the area as a national heritage site.

Choinière grew up in Massachusetts, but said he decided to move to South Africa because of its rich fossil heritage, with finds ranging from the dawn of time to the beginnings of mankind.

“Before this find, we knew very little about the Triassic Period in South Africa. Most of the fossils from that time period were very scrappy and hard to identify,” he said. “We can now confidently state that by the time we describe all of the new species from Qhemegha, we’ll have doubled the number of species previously known from the South African Triassic.”

Dinosaur attractions

South Africa has many exciting tourist sites for children who love dinosaurs:

● The Iziko South African Museum in Cape Town has what Jonah Choinière calls “the best dinosaur display in the country.”

● The Albany Museum in Makhanda also has an excellent display and is a bit closer to Qhemegha.

● There is a dinosaur display and soon to be a dinosaur interpretive center (the Kgodomodomo Dinosaur Center) at Golden Gate Highlands National Park in the Free State Province.

And in the United States:

● “The Nation’s T.rex,” a nearly complete skeleton found in 1988 in Montana, is part of the “Deep Time” exhibit in the Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History: naturalhistory.si.edu/exhibits/david-h-koch-hall-fossils-deep-time. (The Smithsonian is temporarily closed.)

●Sue, the largest and most complete T. rex specimen, is the highlight of “Griffin Halls of Evolving Planet” at the Field Museum in Chicago, Illinois. fieldmuseum.org/exhibitions/evolving-planet.

● More than 1,500 dinosaur fossils are embedded in rock at Dinosaur National Monument in Dinosaur, Colorado. nps.gov/dino.