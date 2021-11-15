The astronauts retreated into their docked capsules early Monday after being told of the last-minute threat. Mission Control had them close the hatches between the space station compartments again later in the day as a safety precaution.
At least 1,500 pieces of the destroyed satellite were big enough to show up on radar, Price said. But other fragments were too small to track, yet still posed a danger to the space station as well as orbiting satellites.
“We are going to continue to make very clear that we won’t tolerate this kind of activity,” Price said.
NASA Mission Control said the heightened threat might continue for a couple of days and continue to interrupt the astronauts’ work.
NASA officials provided no immediate comment.
The Russian Space Agency said via Twitter that the astronauts were ordered into their docked capsules earlier in the day, in case they had to make a quick getaway. Later, the crew was “routinely performing operations,” the agency noted.
“Friends, everything is regular with us!” tweeted the space station’s commander, Russian Anton Shkaplerov.
But the cloud of debris seemed to be posing a threat on each passing orbit. Mission Control informed the crew that the latest pass was expected to last seven minutes, and had them interrupt their science research to once again take safety precautions.
Some 20,000 pieces of space junk are being tracked, including old and broken satellites. Last week, a fragment from an old Chinese satellite — the target of a missile-strike test in 2007 — came uncomfortably close. While it later was shown to be no threat, NASA had the space station move anyway.
Since the SpaceX Crew-3 arrival on Thursday, the space station has been home to seven astronauts: four Americans, one German and two Russians.
— Associated Press
