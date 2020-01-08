President Trump speaks from the White House on Wednesday about Iranian missile attacks that took place overnight in Iraq. He said no Americans or Iraqis were hurt in the attack. (Win McNamee/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

President Trump said Wednesday that Iran appears to be “standing down” or backing away from additional attacks after the country used missiles to strike two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops. No Americans or Iraqis were harmed in the late-night missile strike, he said.

Trump announced that the United States will immediately place new sanctions on Iran until it abandons its attempts to have nuclear weapons and ends its support for terrorism. (Sanctions are ways a government or international organization punishes countries for acting badly. They often involve access to goods or money.)

Iran’s leaders said the attack was a reaction to the U.S. killing last week of General Qasem Soleimani, the head of an Iranian military unit. They also want U.S. troops to leave the region.

Trump said he would ask the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, an alliance of mostly European nations, to become more involved in the Middle East. At the same time, Trump says the United States is “ready to embrace peace with all who seek it.”

— Associated Press

