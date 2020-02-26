A Carnival reveler walks in Venice on Tuesday, but the last two days of the official celebration was canceled because of a coronavirus outbreak in the country. On Wednesday, the country reported 374 cases of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus that came from China. (Andrea Pattaro/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Italy asked for international support for its coronavirus containment efforts Wednesday as it recorded 374 cases and the United Nations’ health agency urged a scaled-up response.

The Italian government appealed to European neighbors for support, not isolation and discrimination. Italy is struggling to contain the outbreak that has given the country the most cases outside Asia. The coronavirus was first detected in Wuhan, China.

“Viruses don’t know borders, and they don’t stop at them,” Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said at a crisis meeting with World Health Organization (WHO) and European Union representatives.

Twelve people infected with the virus have died in Italy since Friday, all of them elderly, having other health problems or both, said Angelo Borelli, civil protection chief.

The Italian government has been defending its handling of the crisis, even as it worries over its increasing cases. The government has not been able to locate the origin of the outbreak clustered in northern Italy.

Several other European countries — including Greece, Austria, Croatia and Switzerland — have reported their first coronavirus cases Tuesday from people who had also recently visited the northern Italy.

The hard-hit Lombardy region, where 10 towns are on army-manned lockdown, still had the most cases with 258. But Veneto saw a spike of 28 new cases overnight, bringing its total to 71.

The Italian national health officials are battling to contain panic among Italians who are stocking up on bottled water and nonperishable food.

Doctors have noted that Italy is registering so many cases because it’s looking for them. Italy had tested 9,462 people already — more than 95 percent of whom have tested negative, Borelli said. Of those who are positive, two-thirds are being treated at home without requiring hospitalization.

Hans Kluge of WHO urged Italy to give more help to medical workers.

Doctors and nurses are “the front-line heroes” of the response, Kluge said at a news conference. “We need to train them and provide them with the necessary protective equipment.”

