Dustin Franz/The Washington Post
The average American consumes how much ice cream each year?
10 pounds
23 pounds
17 pounds
28 pounds
Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post
This Founding Father had a detailed recipe for vanilla ice cream that is kept at the Library of Congress.
Thomas Jefferson
George Washington
Benjamin Franklin
John Adams
Bigstock
When was the ice cream cone introduced in America?
1900
1927
1904
1933
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post
Where was the ice cream company Häagen-Dazs founded?
The United States
Denmark
Germany
Sweden
Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post
What company invented cookie dough ice cream?
Baskin-Robbins
Breyers
Ben and Jerry's
Cold Stone Creamery
Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post
A pushcart peddler in New York City introduced ice cream sandwiches in 1899. What did he use to sandwich the ice cream?
Chocolate chip cookies
Graham wafers
Pie crust
Brownies
Your score: 0 / 6
Related