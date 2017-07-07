1

Dustin Franz/The Washington Post

The average American consumes how much ice cream each year?

10 pounds

23 pounds

17 pounds

28 pounds

2

Nikki Kahn/The Washington Post

This Founding Father had a detailed recipe for vanilla ice cream that is kept at the Library of Congress.

Thomas Jefferson

George Washington

Benjamin Franklin

John Adams

3

Bigstock

When was the ice cream cone introduced in America?

1900

1927

1904

1933

4

Katherine Frey/The Washington Post

Where was the ice cream company Häagen-Dazs founded?

The United States

Denmark

Germany

Sweden

5

Benjamin C. Tankersley/For The Washington Post

What company invented cookie dough ice cream?

Baskin-Robbins

Breyers

Ben and Jerry's

Cold Stone Creamery

6

Deb Lindsey for The Washington Post

A pushcart peddler in New York City introduced ice cream sandwiches in 1899. What did he use to sandwich the ice cream? 

 

Chocolate chip cookies

Graham wafers

Pie crust

Brownies

