

Catherine Cassidy, 11, of Alexandria, Virginia, and her family rode coasters at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania. (Family photo)

We are kicking off Summer of KidsPost with adventures on the East Coast. Four young ladies brought KidsPost along with them to North Carolina, Pennsylvania and New York. Amaya Stallworth, 10, of Washington carried a copy



Elizabeth and Allison Rokita of Dunn Loring, Virginia, went to the Outer Banks in North Carolina. (Family photo)

of KidsPost with her to the Brooklyn Bridge and Times Sqaure. She hopped on the subway and explored all the boroughs of New York.

Elizabeth Rokita, 8, and her sister Allison, 10, of Dunn Loring, Virginia, got some sun at the Outer Banks in North Carolina. They decided to take archery lessons at the Outer Banks Center for Wildlife Education. Catherine Cassidy, 11, of Alexandria, Virginia, said she had the most fun riding roller coasters with her family at Hersheypark in Pennsylvania.

If you want a chance to get your adventures featured, just join Summer of KidsPost! Here are the rules:

● Go on a trip and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

● Get someone to take a photograph of you — and siblings or other family members — holding KidsPost. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

● Have a parent fill out the form below or at wapo.st/summerofkidspost2019 and attach your photo. Or mail it to KidsPost at The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. List the full name, age and hometown of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love for you to include what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only one photo, and it must have been taken after May 24, 2019. Entries are due by September 1. That should give you plenty of time to get out and explore.



Amaya Stallworth of Washington, D.C., visited New York. (Family photo)

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families that have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.

