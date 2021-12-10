The Webb telescope will also benefit from the fact that it will be about 1 million miles away from Earth, which is farther than the moon (nearly 240,000 miles away) and much farther than the Hubble telescope (just 340 miles away). This distance, combined with a fancy, protective sun shield, means that the new instrument will be able to avoid a lot of the blinding light and heat produced or reflected by the Earth, the sun and the moon. Kind of like how it’s easier to see stars in the middle of the woods than it is to see them in a city.