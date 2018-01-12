Fourth-graders in Missy Alden and Damarys Rios's class at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School in Washington are the January Class of KidsPost. (Oyster-Adams Bilingual School)

Missy Alden and Damarys Rios’s fourth-grade class at Oyster-Adams Bilingual School in Washington, D.C., is the January Class of Kids­Post. These 23 students, who spend part of the day learning in Spanish, often don’t follow the crowd. But they do share a love of soccer, videos and travel destinations far, far away.

Favorite author and favorite book: These fourth-graders read so broadly that no one book or author could be called a favorite. The authors receiving more than one vote were Jeff Kinney, Rick Riordan, J.K. Rowling and Louis Sachar. Kinney’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” Rowling’s Harry Potter and “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio had two votes apiece for favorite book or book series.

Favorite singer or musician: ­The kids had trouble picking just one name in this category, too. The preferred performers were almost all pop musicians, with Fifth Harmony, Luis Fonsi, Imagine Dragons and Taylor Swift getting two votes each. Most amusing choice: “me.”

The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. was the students’ top choice for most-admired person. The civil rights activist is shown speaking in Berkeley, California, in 1967. (AP)

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer had a runaway victory here, with eight votes. Video games and basketball claimed four votes each for a distant second place.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Five students picked civil rights leader the Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. as their most-admired person (perfectly timed for MLK Day). Young activist Malala Yousafzai, George Washington, “my sister,” and “Mom and Dad” had two votes each.

Favorite website or app: Several kids had no favorite. Of those sites mentioned, YouTube and Musical.ly edged out Clash Royale and Roblox.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Long plane trips don’t bother these students. Australia received three votes, and Spain, France, Canada and Texas each got two. One student would like to go to the final frontier: space.

Favorite birthday food: Tradition won in this category, with pizza in first place, taking six votes. Cake, a close second with four votes, edged out ice cream and ice cream cake. The most-surprising response was fruit.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? Video rules. It was the class’s clear favorite with 15 first-place votes. Text was second with five.

Do you have a pet or pets? Thirteen students, or more than half the class, own no pets (but one would like to). Six kids have dogs at home, and two have either fish or a cat.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Doctor and soccer player were the top careers mentioned, with four votes each. Singer earned three votes, and engineer, two. Other interesting professions included pizza chef, economist, journalist and someone who helps dolphins.

What would you invent to help others? Three kids aimed to create a machine that makes any food they wanted. Two aimed to invent a device that would stop disease. The funniest idea probably could be put to use immediately by these young athletes: “automatic expanding soccer goals.”

