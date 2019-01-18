Kristin Kurtz’s third-graders at Bren Mar Park Elementary in Alexandria, Virginia, are the January Class of KidsPost. They like YouTube, pizza and Dav Pilkey’s “Dogman” books. (Bren Mar Park Elementary)

Kristen Kurtz’s third-grade class at Bren Mar Park Elementary in Alexandria, Virginia, is the January Class of KidsPost. The 18 students have big plans if they were to become president. They also like to use YouTube, love the arts and enjoy pizza.

Favorite author and favorite book: Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series is a popular book in this class, earning him four votes. There was a tie between two classics for second place, Dr. Seuss books and the Harry Potter series.

Favorite singer or musician: DJ Marshmello is a hit in this class. He earned eight votes. Other favorites include pop stars Charlie Puth, Selena Gomez and Ed Sheeran.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer netted six votes in Ms. Kurtz’s class. Basketball took second place with two. Others enjoy board games such as Monopoly and Life.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Dad wins this class’s affection. Four students mentioned him as someone they admire. Students also chose President Barack Obama, their brother and their teacher, Ms. Kurtz, because “she is so helpful.”

Favorite website or app: YouTube won big with eight votes. TikTok (which used to be called Musical.ly) placed second with two.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? These third-graders want some sun. California narrowly won with four votes. Hawaii was second with three votes. Other tropical locations they would visit are Jamaica, Florida and Cancun, Mexico.

Favorite birthday food: Seven kids are pizza lovers. Two enjoy the traditional cake on their birthday. Ice cream, Chipotle and bacon also made the list.

Favorite holiday: The top pick was Christmas, with more than half the class calling it their favorite. Two kids love to celebrate their birthdays.

Do you have a pet or pets? This class has a total of 11 dogs, four fish, three cats and two birds as pets.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Three kids would like to be artists. There was a tie between joining the police academy and becoming a veterinarian with two votes each.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Four students are passionate about immigration issues. One student said if she were president, she wouldn’t want a wall to separate people and would “treat people the way I [would] want to be treated.” Some third-graders also would like to build better schools, help the homeless and make things affordable.

