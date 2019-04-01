A shop worker in Japan holds a sign on Monday with the phrase “Reiwa,” the name of the country’s new era. The new era is for Naruhito, who will on May 1 become Japan’s new emperor. (Satoru Yonemaru/AP)

The era of Japan’s next emperor, which begins May 1, will be named “Reiwa,” a phrase that means the pursuit of harmony, the government said Monday.

The current “Heisei” or “achieving peace” era will end when Emperor Akihito abdicates, or steps down, April 30. The next day, his son Naruhito will become emperor, a role that has no political power.

While a growing number of Japanese prefer the Western calendar over the Japanese system, era names are still widely used in government and business documents and on calendars. Many people use them to identify generations and historical periods.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the two characters were taken from a Japanese poem about plum blossoms in a seventh-century poetry collection.

Abe said the government selected the name “with hopes of making Japan a nation where every person can achieve dreams, like the plum flowers that bloom beautifully after a severe winter to signal the start of spring.”

The choice is a break from 1,400 years of drawing era names from Chinese classics.

A panel of experts on classical Chinese and Japanese literature nominated names that met strict rules, including being easy to read and write but not common.

The new name seemed well-received.

Office worker Yoshiko Sugita, 50, said she likes the name’s second character, “wa,” which means peace or harmony. “I hope that harmony and peace will also continue in this new era,” she said.

— Associated Press

