Q: When you were younger what did you want to be in the future?

— Amy Tesfaye, 11

Washington

Jill Biden: When I was younger I wanted to have a glamorous career in fashion marketing. But in college I started working with kids who couldn't read, and I knew that I’d found my calling. I’ve always loved to read, and I wanted to help them find that same joy that I found in books. And now I’ve been a teacher for over 30 years.

Q: I know you have earned several degrees and taught many years. What makes you so passionate about education?

— London McGee, 10

Bethesda

A: I’m passionate about education, because, like most teachers, I’m a lifelong learner. I love to learn new things. My husband, Joe, and I both believe that education is the best way to change lives and create opportunity. That’s why my husband, Joe, ran for president. So many Americans like you, and so many others, can have the opportunity to pursue your passions as well.

Q: As an educator, how do you teach kids to reach a compromise when they both have very good, but different, ideas?

— Matthew Bernasconi, 9

Chevy Chase

A: That’s such an important question to ask, especially today. I believe the best way to teach compromise is to start by listening to each other. One of the best qualities about my husband, Joe, is his listening skills. Joe and I know that we can reach common ground and understanding with people who disagree with us if we only listen to each other. We can always politely disagree, but listening is the first step toward compromise.

Q: What is going to be your agenda as first lady during your term?

— Sophia Hassay, 13

Springfield

A: First, I’m going to do whatever I can to help support those working to end the pandemic so that we can all get back to our schools and you can be with your friends and your grandparents again. More broadly, I’m going to focus on education, supporting military families and fighting cancer.

Q: Our families have moved in together so that we can help each other out during the pandemic. We call that a quarin-team! Dr. Biden, what advice do you have for teachers and students when we come back to the classroom?

— Dexter Coburn, 11,

and Avery Hamilton, 10

Arlington

A: Thank you so much for taking the pandemic seriously and creating your quarin-team. I know how hard it is to be away from your friends and your family and your teachers. And I miss my students as well. But keep washing your hands, socially distancing and wearing your masks. We’re going to get through this. My advice is to keep track of how you’re feeling right now. I love journaling, and it doesn’t have to be written down. You can draw or even make a video journal. And one day, you’ll be able to look back on this and reflect how this time changed you and your view of life.

Q: What bothers you the most in the world? For me, it's my siblings.

— Noelle Choi, 10

Fairfax

A: Cruelty bothers me a lot. Cruelty to people, to animals and to the environment. But what inspires me are the acts of kindness for others. Kindness to your family, your friends and even to strangers. It doesn’t have to be big. Even a kind word can put a smile on someone’s face when they’re going through a difficult time.

Biden's bio

Born: Jill Jacobs was born June 3, 1951, in Hammonton, New Jersey.

Hometown: She grew up in Willow Grove, Pennsylvania.

School: A bachelor’s degree in English; master’s degrees in education and English; and a doctorate in education.

Family: She and Joe Biden married in 1977 and raised three children: Beau, Hunter and Ashley. Beau died of cancer in 2015. They have seven grandchildren.

Jobs: Community college professor; second lady of the United States (Joe Biden was vice president from 2009 to 2017); and high school teacher.

Her favorite things

We asked Jill Biden several questions from our Class of KidsPost survey.

What is your favorite animal?

A panther.

Your favorite sport or hobby?

Biking and running.

Favorite book or author as a child? “It’s so hard to choose. . . . I loved the Nancy Drew series, ‘Mary Poppins,’ ‘Old Yeller’ and ‘The Incredible Journey.’ ”

Favorite food on your birthday? “Chocolate cake, of course!”