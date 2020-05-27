J.K. Rowling is asking kids to illustrate her new story, “The Ickabog,” which she is making free to read online to help entertain families stuck at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Harry Potter author said Tuesday that she wrote the fairy tale for her children more than a decade ago. Set in an imaginary land, it is a story for kids ages 7 to 9 and is not related to her other books.

The first chapter appeared online Tuesday with daily installments until July 10.

Kids ages 7 to 12 can enter a contest to have their illustrations featured in the printed book, which will appear in November. The book’s website, theickabog.com, has details. Entries are due July 17.

Rowling said the draft of the story had stayed in her attic while she focused on writing books for adults. She said her children, now teenagers, were “touchingly enthusiastic” when she recently suggested retrieving the story and publishing it free.

“For the last few weeks I’ve been immersed in a fictional world I thought I’d never enter again. As I worked to finish the book, I started reading chapters nightly to the family again,” she said.

“’The Ickabog’s first two readers told me what they remember from when they were tiny, and demanded the reinstatement of bits they’d particularly liked (I obeyed).”

The book will be published in print later this year, and Rowling said she will donate profits from its sales to projects helping those particularly affected by the pandemic.

Read more from KidsPost:

Join the KidsPost Summer Book Club

‘Thief Knot’ author Kate Milford was drawn to mysteries since she was a kid

Find all our book recommendations in Readers’ Corner