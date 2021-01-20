Joe Biden became the 46th president of the United States midday Wednesday at an inauguration that was familiar and very different.

The coronavirus pandemic and recent security threats forced the U.S. Capitol ceremony to be much smaller and more heavily guarded than usual, but there was traditional prayer, song and poetry. Biden stood by wife Jill and took the oath of office that is spelled out in the U.S. Constitution.

Biden’s inaugural address was a call for unity after a year of political divisions and a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

“The American story depends on all of us,” he said. “We’ve come so far, but we have far to go.”

He noted that Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and person of color to be vice president is a sign of the country’s ability to change and move forward.

He pledged to work for all Americans and asked citizens to help fight the pandemic, racial injustice and what he called an “uncivil war.”

“My whole soul is in this. . . . And I ask every American to join me in this cause,” he said. “With unity we can do great things, important things.”

Inauguration Day: A democratic tradition continues despite challenges

Joe Biden is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States by Chief Justice John Roberts as wife Jill Biden holds the Bible on Wednesday during the 59th presidential inauguration at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Saul Loeb/AP)