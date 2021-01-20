Biden’s inaugural address was a call for unity after a year of political divisions and a pandemic that claimed the lives of more than 400,000 Americans.

“The American story depends on all of us,” he said. “We’ve come so far, but we have far to go.”

He noted that Kamala Harris becoming the first woman and person of color to be vice president is a sign of the country’s ability to change and move forward.

He pledged to work for all Americans and asked citizens to help fight the pandemic, racial injustice and what he called an “uncivil war.”

“My whole soul is in this. . . . And I ask every American to join me in this cause,” he said. “With unity we can do great things, important things.”