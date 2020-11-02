Green Party candidate Howie Hawkins finished a distant third place with 35 votes (1.8 percent), and Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen was last with 28 votes (1.4 percent).
Voters were from almost all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Alaska, Mississippi, Vermont and South Dakota were not represented.
The largest numbers of Trump supporters were from Florida, Georgia, Texas and Ohio. Washington, D.C., California, Ohio and New York had a large number of votes for Biden.
If you want to keep track of how the candidates do in the real election, download our map at wapo.st/kidspost_electionmap with each state's electoral votes. When Biden wins a state, color it blue; for Trump, color it red. After the states announce their winners, add the numbers in the blue states. Do the same for red. The candidate with at least 270 electoral votes wins the election.