Voters were from almost all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Only Alaska, Mississippi, Vermont and South Dakota were not represented.

If you want to keep track of how the candidates do in the real election, download our map at wapo.st/kidspost_electionmap with each state's electoral votes. When Biden wins a state, color it blue; for Trump, color it red. After the states announce their winners, add the numbers in the blue states. Do the same for red. The candidate with at least 270 electoral votes wins the election.