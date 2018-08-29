Senator John McCain’s casket is carried to the Arizona state capitol in Phoenix on Wednesday. McCain, 81, died of brain cancer Saturday. (ROBYN BECK/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

The body of John McCain — prisoner of war in Vietnam, U.S. senator and a two-time Republican candidate for president — lay Wednesday at the Arizona state capitol.

McCain, 81, died of brain cancer Saturday at his ranch in Cornville, Arizona. The day-long public viewing of his casket was the start of five days of memorial tributes in Phoenix and Washington.

After a memorial Thursday at a Phoenix church, McCain’s body will be flown to Washington, where he will lie in state Friday at the U.S. Capitol before Saturday’s funeral at Washington National Cathedral.

On Sunday, McCain is to be buried in a private ceremony at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland, where he graduated in 1958. He then trained to become a Navy fighter pilot. McCain’s plane was shot down in 1967 during the Vietnam War. He spent more than five years in a North Vietnamese prisoner-of-war camp, where he was tortured.

After his release, McCain turned his status as a war hero into a decades-long political career. Recently he has stood out as a key critic of President Trump, a fellow Republican. His family reportedly asked the president not to attend the funeral.

McCain will be just the third person to lie in state in the rotunda of the Arizona statehouse in the past 40 years, organizers of the ceremony said. The two others were state Senator Marilyn Jarrett in 2006 and Olympic gold medalist Jesse Owens, a Tucson resident, in 1980.

“We are privileged as a state to have called him a fellow Arizonan, and we are honored to have the opportunity to celebrate his life,” Arizona Governor Doug Ducey said on Twitter early Wednesday.

Ducey, a Republican, has said he will wait until after McCain’s burial to name a person to serve the remainder of his term of office.

His pick will come from McCain’s party, leaving intact the Republican 51-49 majority in the Senate.

