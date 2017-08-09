Jordan Spieth plays out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the British Open in July. (Peter Morrison/AP)

Is Jordan Spieth the next Tiger Woods?

Spieth, who turned 24 on July 27, won the British Open in an amazing comeback last month. In doing so, he became only the second person to win three of golf’s four major titles before his 24th birthday. The first was the legendary Jack Nicklaus.

Spieth is favored to finish first in the PGA Championship, which begins Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. If he wins, he will become only the sixth player in men’s golf to score a victory in each of the majors — the Masters, the U.S. Open, the British Open and the PGA. The five who have achieved this feat are Nicklaus, Woods, Gary Player, Ben Hogan and Gene Sarazen. Pretty good company.

Woods, of course, dominated golf for 15 years, thrilling crowds with his towering drives and clutch putting. He has won 79 PGA Tour events, including 14 major titles.

Woods is now sidelined with serious back problems and may never compete at the highest level again. So golf is looking for a new hero. A new Tiger.

Tiger Woods kisses the Wanamaker trophy after winning the 81st PGA Championship at the Medinah Country Club in Medinah, Illinois, in 1999. (Michael S. Green/AP)

Spieth is off to a terrific start. He has won 11 PGA Tour titles, including the three major wins. Still, that’s a long way from Woods’s accomplishments..

Professional golf is highly competitive. About 150 golfers will tee off at this week’s tournament. To win, Spieth will have to play his best.

And even if he gets out ahead of the field, someone may make a late charge and defeat him.

At last month’s British Open, Matt Kuchar played great and had the lead with just a few holes to play. But Spieth caught fire and played the last five holes in an unbelievable 5 under par. No one had ever done that in a major championship. Kuchar could do nothing but watch in amazement, eventually finishing second.

Even though it doesn’t look very hard, golf is a tough game. In fact, it is really two difficult and different games.

First, a golfer has to hit the ball great distances with incredible accuracy and control. Some pros can fly the ball 250, even 300 yards and land it near the pin.

The second part of the game is putting. The player has to skim the ball over slick grass and into a cup that is only 4¼ inches in diameter.

Spieth is good at both games, but he is an especially good putter. As the famous golf teacher Harvey Penick said, “A good putter is a match for anyone.”

So Spieth may be a match even for Tiger Woods.

Bowen writes the sports opinion column for KidsPost. He is the author of 22 sports books for kids. His latest book is called “Outside Shot.”