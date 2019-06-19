Joy Harjo is the first Native American to be named U.S. poet laureate. Harjo, who was appointed Wednesday, aims to raise the awareness of the poetry of tribal nations. (Shawn Miller)

Joy Harjo was named U.S. poet laureate on Wednesday. She is the first Native American named to hold the position, which involves raising awareness of reading and writing poetry.

Her appointment was announced by Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden, who said in a statement that Harjo helped tell an “American story” of traditions both lost and maintained, of “reckoning and mythmaking.”

Harjo’s term is for one year, and she succeeds Tracy K. Smith, who served two terms. The position is officially called “Poet Laureate Consultant in Poetry.”

“I’ve been an unofficial poetry ambassador — on the road for poetry for years,” the 68-year-old Harjo told the Associated Press by email. “I’ve often been the only poet or Native poet-person that many have seen/met/heard. I’ve introduced many poetry audiences to Native poetry and audiences not expecting poetry to be poetry.

“I began writing poetry because I didn’t hear Native women’s voices in the discussions of policy, of how we were going to move forward in a way that is respectful and honors those basic human laws that are common to all people, like treating all life respectfully, honoring your ancestors, this earth,” Harjo said.

Harjo will have few specific responsibilities, but other laureates have launched initiatives.

“I don’t have a defined project right now, but I want to bring the contribution of poetry of the tribal nations to the forefront and include it in the discussion of poetry,” she said.

Harjo is known for such collections as “The Woman Who Fell From the Sky” and “In Mad Love and War” and for a forceful, intimate style that draws upon the natural and spiritual world. She also wrote a picture book called “The Good Luck Cat.”

Harjo, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is a member of the Muscogee Creek Nation. In addition to being a poet, she is a saxophone player who has recorded several albums.

— Associated Press

