Mindy Stewart’s second-grade class at Keene Mill Elementary School in Springfield, Virginia, is the June Class of KidsPost. Most of these students are passionate about finding ways to bring a smile to someone’s face. They enjoy the games Minecraft and Roblox, and Justin Bieber’s music.

This is the final Class of Kids­Post for this school year. But if you would like your class considered for the next school year, ask your teacher to look for our updated questionnaire in August. If they would like to join the KidsPost teachers email list, at wapo.st/kidspostteachers, we’ll send them a message when the questionnaire is available. Classes chosen receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster, books and Kids­Post pencils.

Favorite author and favorite book: Four students enjoy reading the “My Weird School” collection of books by Dan Gutman, and three like Dr. Seuss’s books, especially “Green Eggs and Ham.” Other favorites include author Adam Rubin and the “Junie B. Jones” series.

Favorite singer or musician: Justin Bieber won the vote as class favorite. Taylor Swift placed second, with Michael Jackson taking third place.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: There was a tie between soccer and Minecraft. The students also enjoy playing board games, drawing and catching Pokemons.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Most of these students admire their grandparents, especially for their military service. The Reverend Martin Luther King Jr. is the second most admired person in this class.



Favorite website or app: The virtual game Roblox won the majority of the vote in Ms. Stewart’s class. Minecraft was the second most popular website.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Five classmates agree that Virginia Beach would be their top destination. Hawaii, Japan and Antarctica tied for second place.

Favorite birthday food: About half of Ms. Stewart’s students would like cake on their birthdays. (Several asked for Surprise Cake.) Other favorites mentioned included pizza and ice cream cake.

Do you like to hear from friends by text, photo, video or postcard? More than half of the class would like to hear from friends through video. Some like to communicate an old-fashioned way: with a postcard.

Do you have a pet or pets? About 60 percent of the students have pets. Most (nine kids) have dogs. Others mentioned a cat, birds, hamster and even a pet spider!

What do you want to be when you grow up? Three second-graders would like to design video games when they grow up. Some would like to be a firefighter or a member of the police force.

What would you invent to help others? Most of these students want to use robots to bring a smile to someone’s face when they are feeling blue. Two students thought of creating 3-D printers that make food for those in need.

