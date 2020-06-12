Fourth-graders in Sister Maria Sarradet’s class at St. Thomas Aquinas School in Woodbridge, Virginia, are part of the June Class of KidsPost. We didn’t get a picture of all 23 students because of the school’s closing for the coronavirus pandemic. (St. Thomas Aquinas School)

Sister Maria Sarradet’s fourth-graders at St. Thomas Aquinas Regional School in Woodbridge, Virginia, are the June Class of KidsPost. Sister Maria’s 23 students completed our survey just before the school switched to remote learning, but we missed the opportunity to get a photo of all of them. Our apologies to those not pictured.

This is our last Class of KidsPost for the school year. If you would like your class considered for next year, have your teacher watch for an announcement in August about our updated questionnaire. Classes that take part receive a KidsPost Chesapeake Bay poster or Journey to Space poster, a KidsPost pencil for each student and a selection of books. Teachers interested in learning more about Kids­Post can sign up for our weekly email newsletter at wapo.st/kidspostteachers.

Favorite author and favorite book: Kate DiCamillo and her Mercy Watson series earned two votes, as did J.K. Rowling and her Harry Potter books. But there were many favorites, including Dr. Seuss, Rachel Renée Russell and her Dork Diaries series, and Ron Roy of the A to Z Mysteries.

Favorite singer or musician: No musician received more than one vote, but students are fans of Lil Nas X, Beethoven, Bob Marley, BTS and Taylor Swift, among others.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer scored a clear victory with 12 students — more than half the class — counting it as their favorite. Basketball and drawing/art came in second with three votes. Golf was third with two.

Person, living or dead, you admire most: Jesus was most admired with four votes. Second place went to God, Dad and FC Barcelona soccer player Lionel Messi, with two votes each.



Sister Maria works with one of students at St. Thomas before school went to distance learning. (St. Thomas Aquinas School)

If you could take a trip anywhere, where would you go? Paris is where these kids would like to visit. The French capital, home to the Eiffel Tower and the Louvre museum, earned six votes. California was second with three votes; Hawaii, third with two.

Favorite birthday food: Cake made a strong showing with seven votes, although some students had particular flavors in mind. Pizza took second place with three votes. In third, a three-way tie: sushi, cookies and barbecue ribs.

Favorite animal: Dogs topped this category with six votes. One student noted they are “sweet, kind and funny.” Second place was a four-way tie: lions, cheetahs, pandas and turtles.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Four kids want to become pro soccer players, the class’s most popular career choice. Three would like to be teachers, and two, artists. Other interesting careers included neurosurgeon, animator, engineer and spy.

If you were president, what one thing would you do for the country or its people? Eight students, or nearly 35 percent of the class, would focus on helping people who are poor or homeless. One student suggested the way to do that is to “give poor people jobs and money.”

More in KidsPost

Take KidsPost on vacation or staycation in our annual Summer of KidsPost

Sign up for the KidsPost Summer Book Club

Find crafts and recipes in our Make It archive

Send us artwork to go with our weather forecast