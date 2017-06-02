robin berger’s third-grade class at Bradley Hills Elementary School in Bethesda, Maryland, is the June Class of KidsPost. Her 24 students love soccer, math games and several kinds of cake.

Favorite author and favorite book: J.K. Rowling and her “Harry Potter” series were at the top of this category, with four votes. Just behind was Rick Riordan and “Percy Jackson.” Raina Telgemeier took third place, with two votes for “Smile” and its companion book, “Sisters.”

Favorite singer or musician: These students are pop music fans. Sia, Coldplay and Anna Kendrick each received two votes, the most for any performer or group. Amid the modern musicians chosen was one classic: Beethoven.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: Soccer was the big winner in this category. One-third of the class enjoys “the beautiful sport.” Swimming came in second, with four votes. Third place was a tie among basketball, ­reading and gymnastics.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Mom and Grandpa each ­received two votes to top this category. ­Famous people mentioned included swimmer Katie Ledecky (who’s from Bethesda), Abraham Lincoln and former president Barack Obama.

Favorite website: Math site Prodigy was the clear winner, with eight votes. Video-player YouTube was second, with five. Two students picked game site Friv, which claimed third.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? France narrowly won, with three votes. Second place was a three-way tie among China, Japan and Australia, with two votes apiece. Other favorite destinations: Mexico, the Bahamas and Germany.

Favorite birthday food: These kids are pizza and cake lovers. Pizza earned six votes, and so did cake, unless you add the extra votes for ice cream cake, cupcakes, cookie cake and red velvet cheesecake. (Sweet tooth, perhaps?)

If you could have a superpower, what would it be? Invisibility edged out flight, five votes to four, as the superpower these students would like. The most unusual power listed? Extra wisdom.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Four students aim to be professional soccer players. Other choices were president, scientist, chef and electric race car designer.

What is the biggest problem in the world, and what can kids do to help solve it?

Pollution and hunger tied in this category, with four votes each. Their advice on how to solve these problems was simple: Pick up trash and recycle, and donate food or money.