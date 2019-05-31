Angela Chery's third-graders at Yorktown Elementary in Bowie, Maryland, are the June Class of KidsPost. Many of these kids would help the poor and homeless if they were president. (Yorktown Elementary)

Angela Chery’s third-graders at Yorktown Elementary School in Bowie, Maryland, are June’s Class of KidsPost. The 22 students are big fans of Dav Pilkey, like listening to Beyoncé and have great ideas on how to make the world a better place.

Favorite author and favorite book: Dav Pilkey’s Dog Man series is popular with this class, earning him seven votes. Dr. Seuss came in second with two votes. Other favorite titles are “Big Nate” by Lincoln Peirce and “Game of Stars” by Sayantani DasGupta.

Favorite singer or musician: Beyoncé scored five votes in Mrs. Chery’s class. Michael Jackson came in second with three votes. Rapper Lil Nas X and Ariana Grande tied for third place, with two votes each.

Favorite game, sport or hobby: There was a tie between soccer and basketball as a classroom favorite with a score of 3 to 3. Other hobbies include cheerleading, reading and playing the video game Fortnite.

Person, living or dead, you ­admire most: Legendary basketball player Michael Jordan scored four votes with this class. Three students admire their great-grandmother. One student said her great-grandmother “never gave up and had faith in everyone.” Others include scientist Marie Curie, Beyoncé and astronaut Mae Jemison.

Favorite website or app: Seven students like to spend time on YouTube. Three enjoy playing Fortnite.

If you could go on a trip anywhere, where would you go? Five kids would like to get sun in Florida, and four would like some in California. One student said they would like to go to “the other side of Earth.”

Favorite birthday food: There was a tie between pizza and cake with five votes each. Other favorites include Chick-fil-A, cookie dough ice cream and jambalaya — a dish of rice, meat and seafood from Louisiana.

Favorite holiday: The top pick was Christmas with nine votes. Kwanzaa and New Year’s Day made the list, as well.

What do you want to be when you grow up? Four kids would like to be professional basketball players. One student would like to be an adventurer, and another wants to study dinosaurs for a living.

If you were president, what’s one thing you would do to help the country or its people? Nine students mentioned helping poor and homeless Americans. Several students said they would give money, either by setting up a charity or by passing a law. One suggested an immediate fix: Allow homeless people to stay in hotels.

