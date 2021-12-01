These rankings may change after this weekend. Georgia plays Alabama for the Southeastern Conference (SEC) championship. Michigan plays Iowa (10-2) for the Big Ten championship, and Cincinnati plays Houston (11-1) for the American Athletic Conference title.
One thing is certain. Some teams will be angry when the committee selects the top four teams for the CFP. Coaches, players and fans will complain that their team should have been chosen to play in the big games.
Since 2014, when the CFP format started, all the teams that have played have come from the five “power conferences” — the Big Ten, Big 12, SEC, Atlantic Coast Conference and Pacific-12 — or been powerhouse independent Notre Dame.
So why not pick eight teams? Picking eight instead of four may give more teams from smaller conferences a chance to play for the championship. The Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), which includes smaller football schools such as James Madison University, picks 24 (!) teams for its national championship tournament.
Some may argue that college football players already play too many games. The teams that play in the CFP national championship this season will play 15 games. That is almost as many as a National Football League regular season schedule (17 games).
That problem could be easily solved. All the colleges should drop at least one regular season game. All the top teams have a guaranteed win on their schedule that they could easily do without. For example, top-ranked Georgia played University of Alabama at Birmingham and Charleston Southern this season. The Bulldogs won each game, 56-7.
Here is a short list of some similarly lopsided games powerhouse schools played in 2021.
Alabama vs. New Mexico State, 59-3
Michigan vs. Northern Illinois, 63-10
Ohio State vs. Akron, 59-7
Baylor vs. Texas Southern, 66-7
So let’s play 11 regular season games instead of what has become the standard 12 games for big-time schools and add one more round to the CFP. More teams. More playoff games. More fun.
And maybe less complaining.
