U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Anthony M. Kennedy, left, and Chief Justice of the United States John G. Roberts Jr. sit for an official photo with other members of the court on June 1, 2017. Kennedy announced Wednesday that he will retire at the end of. (Saul Loeb/Agence France-Presse/Getty Images)

Supreme Court Justice Anthony M. Kennedy announced his retirement Wednesday, giving President Trump a golden chance to insure conservative control of the high court.

The 81-year-old Kennedy said in a statement that he is stepping down after more than 30 years on the court. A Republican appointee, he has held the key vote on such high-profile issues as abortion, affirmative action, gay rights, guns, campaign finance and voting rights.

Kennedy said that he had informed his colleagues and Trump of his plans and that his retirement will take effect at the end of July.

Trump praised Kennedy as a man of “tremendous vision” and said his search for a new justice would begin “immediately.”

Without Kennedy, the court will be split between four liberal justices who were appointed by Democratic presidents and four conservatives who were named by Republicans. Trump’s nominee is likely to give the conservatives a solid majority. Republicans hold the slimmest majority in the Senate, which must confirm the nominee.

Trump’s first high court nominee, Neil M. Gorsuch, was confirmed in April 2017. If past practice is any indication, Trump will name a nominee within weeks, setting in motion a process that could allow confirmation by early October, when the justices return after a summer break.

Trump has a list of 25 candidates — 24 judges and Senator Mike Lee of Utah — and has said he would choose a nominee from that list.

Kennedy’s departure will be a massive change for the high court, where he has been the crucial swing vote for more than a decade. That means sometimes he has sided with the liberal justices — on gay rights and abortion rights, as well as some cases involving race, the death penalty and the rights of people held without charges at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base.

But he also has been a key vote when conservatives have won major rulings on gun rights, campaign money rules and removing part of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which helped African Americans register to vote.

There were no outward signs that Kennedy was getting ready to retire. But several former law clerks have said that Kennedy, a nominee of President Ronald Reagan, preferred to be replaced by a Republican. If Democrats take control of the Senate in the November elections, Trump could find it difficult to get his choice confirmed.

