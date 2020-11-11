“We’ve been waiting for this sort of gender switch for decades now,” said Kim Nalder, a professor of political science who has focused on women and gender at California State University-Sacramento. She added, “There is a lot of symbolism from a man stepping back from his high-powered career in order to support his wife’s career.”

He took a leave of absence from the law firm in August when Joe Biden chose Harris, a U.S. senator from California, as his running mate.

While Emhoff built a career as a high-profile entertainment lawyer in Southern California, he’s been most visible to voters as Harris’s supportive husband. He quickly befriended other political spouses in the Democratic primary, when Harris sought the party’s nomination.

“I want more women in office, and I want more partners, whoever their partner is, to support them and to provide an opportunity and an environment for success,” Emhoff said in an October interview with the digital site NowThis News.

Emhoff developed a close friendship with Jill Biden, a former second lady, and the two campaigned together frequently during the primary. Jill Biden has said she wants to keep teaching at a community college, as she did when Joe Biden was the vice president.

Harris and Emhoff met in 2013 and married in 2014. It is Harris’s first marriage and Emhoff’s second. His children are in their 20s and call Harris “Momala,” a play on her name and a Yiddish word for “little mother.”