BOSTON — More than three centuries after a Massachusetts woman was wrongly convicted of witchcraft and sentenced to death, she's finally on the verge of being exonerated — thanks to a curious eighth-grade civics class.

State Senator Diana DiZoglio has introduced legislation to clear the name of Elizabeth Johnson Jr., who was condemned in 1693 at the height of the Salem witch trials but never executed.

DiZoglio says she was inspired by sleuthing done by a group of 13- and 14-year-olds at North Andover Middle School. Civics teacher Carrie LaPierre’s students painstakingly researched Johnson and the steps that would need to be taken to make sure she was formally pardoned.

If lawmakers approve the measure, Johnson will be the last accused witch to be cleared.

Twenty people from Salem and neighboring towns were killed and hundreds of others accused during the witch hunts, which began in 1692, stoked by superstition, fear of disease and strangers, unfairly blaming people for problems and petty jealousies.

In the 328 years since then, dozens of suspects were officially cleared, including Johnson’s own mother, the daughter of a minister whose conviction eventually was reversed. But for some reason, Johnson’s name wasn’t included in various attempts to set the record straight.

“It showed how superstitious people still were after the witch trials,” said Artem Likhanov, 14, a rising high school freshman who participated in the school project. “It’s not like after it ended people didn’t believe in witches anymore. They still thought she was a witch and they wouldn’t exonerate her.”

— Associated Press

Today’s News