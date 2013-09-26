Bring some autumn color into your home with these easy leaf crafts.
What you will need:
Leaves (preserved work best; see below right) of different colors and shapes, small sticks, construction paper, glue, paper towels, a heavy book and your imagination.
What to do:
●Your imagination is the key tool: On a sheet of construction paper, arrange leaves to resemble a bird or other animals. Use sticks for legs or draw them on the sheet.
●Lightly glue your leaves down. Cover with paper towels, and place a heavy book on top of the towels for several hours.
What you will need:
Newspaper, coffee filters, markers, spray bottle of water, scissors and paper towels.
What to do:
●Cover your work surface with newspaper, because this can get messy.
●Use markers to color a coffee filter. Scribbling is fine, because you don’t have to cover the whole surface.
●Spray your colored filter lightly with water, then tilt the filter so the water helps the colors run together.
●Place the filter on a paper towel to dry. (It takes only a few minutes.)
●Trace a leaf shape on the dry colored filter, and cut it out. Hang your leaf in a window so it catches the sun. You may want to make a whole batch!
There are several ways to keep the color of your leaves pretty for a long time. With a grown-up’s permission, check out this Web site: www.hometrainingtools.com/preserving-autumn-leaves/a/1366.
This story was originally published in 2013.