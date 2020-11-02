It could mean that more Americans than usual will vote this year. Only 60.1 percent of eligible United States citizens voted in the 2016 general election, according to the U.S. Elections Project. That’s typical for the United States but a low percentage compared with many other countries.

We asked KidsPost readers to encourage voters by creating an original public service announcement (PSA). They could record a video or draw a picture about why voting is important.

Readers came up with terrific reasons and colorful images. We feature a few of the drawings on this page, and we chose five

kids to be part of a video PSA with Dave Jorgenson, The Washington Post’s TikTok host.

The video features Billie Null, age 7, of Takoma Park, Maryland; Hannah Cruz, age 9, of Fullerton, California; Jaden Walcoff, age 12, of Rockville, Maryland; and sisters Masoom and Moubon Kurukumbi, ages 10 and 12, of Fairfax, Virginia.

The Washington Post