Kid-size doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine cleared two final hurdles Tuesday — a recommendation from CDC advisers, followed by a green light from Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
At a Decatur, Georgia, pediatrician’s office, 10-year-old Mackenzie Olson took off her black leather jacket and rolled up her sleeve as her mother looked on.
“I see my friends but not the way I want to. I want to hug them, play games with them that we don’t normally get to,” and have a pillow fight with her best friend, Mackenzie said after getting her shot at the Children’s Medical Group site.
With the federal government promising enough vaccine to protect the nation’s 28 million kids in this age group, pediatricians’ offices and hospitals began giving shots to children. Schools, pharmacies and other locations plan to do so in the days ahead.
The atmosphere surrounding the launch of shots for elementary-age students was festive in many locations. California vaccine sites welcomed children with inflatable animals and handed out coloring books and prizes.
Brian Giglio, 40, of Alexandria, Virginia, brought his 8-year-old son, Carter, in for vaccination at Children’s National Hospital in Washington, where kids with underlying conditions got first dibs. Carter has Type 1 diabetes, which puts him at risk for complications if he were to become infected.
Giglio said the vaccine was “like a hallway pass for us to begin living life again.” And Carter said he can’t wait to smell the things he used to be able to smell before he started wearing a mask.
“I’m ready to trash it,” he said, though the CDC still recommends masks in schools and indoor public spaces where virus activity is high, even for the fully vaccinated.
The vaccine — one-third the dose given to older children and adults and administered with kid-size needles — requires two doses three weeks apart, plus a two-week wait for full protection. That means children who get vaccinated before Thanksgiving will be covered by Christmas.
“This age group will be able to spend holidays with friends and family more safely than they have been able to since the start of the pandemic,” said Jennifer Shu, whose Children’s Medical Group office in Decatur began vaccinating early Wednesday.
Pfizer said it expects to make 19,000 shipments totaling about 11 million doses in the coming days, and millions more will be available to order on a weekly basis.
Asked about parents having trouble finding vaccine appointments, White House coronavirus coordinator Jeff Zients said the vaccines.gov website will be updated by Friday for parents to search for locations near them. He said the kid vaccination campaign will be at full speed next week.
More than 6,000 vaccination clinics are being planned at schools around the country before winter break, he said.
Walgreens planned to start kids’ vaccinations Saturday and said parents could sign up online or by calling 800-925-4733. CVS was also accepting appointments online and by phone at select pharmacies starting Sunday.
A Pfizer study of 2,268 children found the vaccine was almost 91 percent effective at preventing symptomatic coronavirus infections. The FDA examined 3,100 vaccinated kids in concluding the shots are safe.
Some skeptics have questioned the need for kids to get vaccinated since they are less likely than adults to develop severe covid-19. But with the delta variant, they get infected and transmit “just as readily as adults do,’’ Anthony Fauci said at a recent White House briefing.
Kye’vontay Jordan, 7, has diabetes and got his shot at Children’s National. The vaccine gave his dad peace of mind.
“Now I can sleep not worrying about him going to school,” said Brian Jordan. “Being exposed to the coronavirus could really affect him and mess him up.”
