KidsPost readers contributed nearly 140 of those pieces of art. They created scenes about things they missed, such as sports, school and seeing friends. They celebrated the medical workers and other people who are helping the sick and keeping everyone else safe and healthy. And they encouraged everyone to have hope and continue to do their part in ending the pandemic.
We have a small sample of that art here. Visit kidspost.com over the next several weeks to see a rotating selection from around the world.