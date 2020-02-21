April brings together two things kids are passionate about: the environment and poetry. Students around the world have spoken so well recently about the planet and the problems it’s facing. So on Earth Day 2020 — the 50th anniversary of its first rally to encourage greater protections for the environment — KidsPost will feature kids’ words on why they care, what worries them, what encourages them, what they’re doing or anything else related to the Earth.

Those words need to be written as a poem, in celebration of National Poetry Month. We won’t require it to be a certain form, so you can write a sonnet, haiku, cinquain (a type of five-line poem) — or whatever you like. But the poem must be original. That means your words, not copied from a book, the Internet or anywhere else. (Trying to pass off someone else’s words for your own is called plagiarism, and it is never okay.)

A panel of judges will select as many as 10 poems for publication on Earth Day (April 22) in the printed KidsPost and on kidspost.com. The writers of those poems will be notified before publication and will receive a prize package.

We’re looking forward to sharing your words to get even more people focused on saving the planet. Have an adult fill out the form below. If you cannot see the form, find it at wapo.st/kidspostearthdaypoetry.