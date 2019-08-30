1 of 34 Full Screen Autoplay Close Skip Ad × 2019’s Summer of KidsPost View Photos Check out how our readers spent their summer. Caption Check out how our readers spent their summer. Family photo/Family photo Buy Photo Wait 1 second to continue.

With summer coming to a close, KidsPost would like to look back on some out-of-the-ordinary trips our readers took. Not all exhibits are about history, science and art. Some can be playful and even silly.

The Clarke family got to see the world’s largest collection of bobbleheads! Ella and Owen Clarke of Springfield, Virginia, had the chance to see more than 6,500 bobbleheads at the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame Museum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Bobbleheads date from the 1700s and became popular in the United States when famous baseball players were depicted.

Speaking of baseball, Elise Yang Ravenhill and her little sister Mia of Fairfax, Virginia, learned how baseball bats are made. In Kentucky, the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory makes and houses bats used in Major League Baseball. Visitors get to touch bats used by such legends as Mickey Mantle.

Benjamin Hickman of Springfield, Virginia, had a sweet visit to the Jelly Belly warehouse in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin. Benjamin got a tour of the warehouse on the Jelly Belly train and learned a lot about what jelly beans are made of. And, of course, there were free samples.

Next Monday is our Summer of KidsPost finale. We’ll announce the three winners of our random drawing and take one last look at how you spent your summer. Stay tuned!

