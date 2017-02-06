This story originally ran in February 2017.



You might spot a male cardinal at a backyard bird feeder. The scientists at Cornell University would like to know which birds show up in your neighborhood. You can tell them through Project Feederwatch. (Ann Cameron Siegal)

Do you know how bird population numbers are gathered? Scientists have figured out, for example, that Eastern bluebirds are seen in the Washington area much more now than 10 years ago.

But how? Scientists find answers to changing bird populations, habits and habitats in part by asking bird-lovers to help. One way is through Project FeederWatch, a program run by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology that’s celebrating its 30th year.

You can join the celebration and have fun while helping researchers at Cornell. Project FeederWatch runs through the beginning of April, so you have plenty of time to add your observations.

Cold-weather birds are very hardy. By fluffing up their feathers and tucking their legs underneath, birds can stay warm when temperatures plummet, but their preferred food is often absent. This is where you can make a difference.



A chickadee alights on a perch at squirrel-proof feeder. (Laura Marshall)

How does it work? Ask a parent to go to feederwatch.org so you can join the project. For an $18 registration fee, your family will receive a package of colorful, useful charts and detailed directions. The fee helps cover research, education and the annual winter-bird report.

You don’t have to wait for your registration pack to arrive, though. You can start now.

First, find a convenient spot where you can see the comings and goings of birds. Maybe you have a balcony or a good window overlooking your yard. Or maybe you can do the project at your school with classmates. Try to monitor the same area during the same two days in a row each week. If at home, you can do weekend counts, but if doing the project at school, choose two consecutive weekdays.

Provide one or more bird feeders and a birdbath or dish of water, then count the numbers and kinds of birds that visit. You don’t have to sit still watching all day — just take notes whenever you notice activity in the area.

Ask yourself, does weather affect the habits of the birds you see? Do they visit in groups or one by one? What kind of food attracts them?

Just like people, birds don’t all like the same food. Blue jays love plain peanuts in or out of the shells, bluebirds love fruit, and many birds love sunflower seeds or suet (fat that comes from cows and sheep).

A toilet paper roll becomes a feeder. (Ann Cameron Siegal)

Bird food and feeders can be purchased, or you can make them at home. For example, thread Cheerios and blueberries on a pipe cleaner bent in whatever shape you want. Tie a string on it and hang it from a branch. Or cut an orange in half, scoop out the middle and fill the halves with seed. Spread peanut butter on a cardboard toilet paper roll or a pine cone, then roll it in seed before hanging it on a hook or branch where birds can find it — but away from where squirrels and cats might pounce.

Information you provide will help scientists learn about increases or decreases in bird populations. The data you submit in April will be added to that of thousands of other feeder watchers across the country.

The observation skills gained through learning to identify birds, their habitats and eating preferences will also help you to enjoy nature more wherever you go. As project leader Emma Greig said, “Project FeederWatch allows kids to take their hobby and make it into something more.”

Recipes for homemade bird food:

savvyhomemade.com/making-homemade-bird-food.

For more information on birds and Project FeederWatch, visit feederwatch.org and allaboutbirds.org.