A hint about our news quiz: One question involves fanciful stone carvings like this one. (Marylou Tousignant)

Have you been a close reader of KidsPost this year?

We’re looking to reward a reader who can ace our 2017 KidsPost News Quiz. That’s a quiz featuring 10 multiple-choice questions about stories that ran in our section since January. (Hint: If you don’t know an answer, you may be able to find it here at kidspost.com.)

If you correctly answer all 10 questions below, your name will be put in a raffle for a prize package that includes a KidsPost T-shirt, books and tickets for your family to see the musical “The Princess & the Pauper — A Bollywood Tale” at Imagination Stage in Bethesda.

You must be ages 6 to 13 to enter, and we need your answers by January 2. Check back January 8 to see if you have gotten all the questions correct.

Good luck!

More quizzes from KidsPost:

Are you a Jedi quiz master?

You probably know the Smithsonian, but what do you know about Washington’s other museums?

How much do you know about the seasons?