Get your pencils, crayons or markers out, and be creative! If your artwork matches the weather forecast on an upcoming day, we may publish it in KidsPost.
Here are the rules:
●You must be age 5 to 13.
●Include your name, age and city.
●Bright colors work best.
●You can use whatever art supplies you have.
●Try to avoid leaving a lot of white space on the page.
A parent, guardian or teacher must give permission for your drawing to be published. Have that person upload art at wapo.st/kidspostweatherart or mail it to 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Look for your art Monday through Thursday in the print KidsPost and online at kidspost.com.