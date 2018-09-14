The U.S. space program has been launching humans into space for more than 50 years, much of that time from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. Since the last space shuttle flight in 2011, astronauts have been riding on Russian rockets, launched nearly 7,000 miles away. But Florida will host human space flight once again in the next year.

To mark this new era, KidsPost is asking kids in grades five through eight to create a poster. What does “America’s Return to Space” look like? Where are astronauts going? How are they getting there? Where will they be going in the future? Take out your art supplies and show us.

We know designing a poster takes time, so we are offering a really cool prize package. The contest winner and a parent will get tickets to an Astronaut Training Experience at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Central Florida. They will experience what it’s like to live and work for a day on Mars. The prize also contains other fun space-related goodies. The winner’s poster will appear as a full page in KidsPost on November 8. Two finalists, whose work also will be published in KidsPost, will receive space-themed books and a Kid­s­Post T-shirt. A selection of other entries will be featured on our website.

A parent or teacher must give permission, so please have that person go over the following rules carefully with you.

Who can enter: The contest is open to kids in grades five through eight (you must be at least age 10 by January 1, 2019). One entry per child. No purchase necessary. Immediate family members of Washington Post employees are not eligible. The contest is open only to residents of the United States at the time of entry. It is sponsored by WP Company LLC d/b/a The Washington Post. Many will enter, a few will win.

About your entry: It must be original (not copied from someone else). Use markers, paint, colored pencils, pastels, pens or other drawing tools. Don’t use a computer or other digital device for your design. No store-bought stamping tools or stencils. You may make your own stamps out of potatoes or erasers. The winning design will be printed at 12 by 20 inches. It’s best to make your design as close to that size as possible.

How to enter: On the back of your entry, tape a piece of paper with your name, age, telephone number, address and school name. Your parent or legal guardian must print his or her full name and sign underneath his or her printed name. Teachers can submit for their class if they have parent signatures. Submission of an entry allows The Post to reproduce the image in print and online with the artist’s name.

Send your artwork to KidsPost Space Contest, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. No color photocopies or emailed entries. We need to see the original artwork. Entries will not be returned.

Entry deadline: Entries must be received by October 24.

Judging: A panel of judges will choose three finalists based on execution and creativity. One finalist will be chosen as the winner. The winner will be notified by October 31.

Prizes: The winner will receive two tickets for the Astronaut Training Experience (ATX) at the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Florida, a space-themed backpack filled with decals, books, a poster, a calendar and a KidsPost T-shirt.

A participating adult (age 18 or older) must accompany the winner on the ATX experience. The ATX must be used between January 1, 2019, and December 31, 2019. Reservation is required at least three weeks in advance. Participants must be a minimum of 48 inches tall, a minimum of 48 pounds and a maximum of 275 pounds. Transportation and accommodations are not included. (The approximate retail value, or ARV, is $450.) No substitute prizes will be offered.

The two other finalists will receive space-related books and a KidsPost T-shirt. (ARV: $50)

Questions: Send them to kids

­post@washpost.com with “space contest” in the subject field.

General: The entrant and their parents/guardians agree to release and hold harmless The Washington Post, the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex and their respective affiliates and prize suppliers (the “released parties”) with the execution of this contest from any and all claims, injuries, damages or losses or liabilities that come with participation. A parent or legal guardian of the finalists and winner will be required to sign an affidavit of eligibility and verification and a release form and return it within 10 business days of notification of the award, or an alternative winner will be selected. The released parties are not responsible for entries that are lost in transit.

