Katie and Mary Celeste, 12, of Bethesda, Maryland, visited Mystic Falls in the Wyoming section of Yellowstone National Park. (Family photo)

KidsPost readers have beat the heat and traveled to our country’s national parks. This week features a visit to see some presidents, the first national park, the first national monument and the birthplace of modern rock climbing.

Philippa Schaupner of Arlington, Virginia, set off to Mount Rushmore National Memorial in South Dakota to see the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln carved in the granite mountaintops.

Yellowstone was named the first national park in 1872. Sisters Katie and Mary Celeste of Bethesda, Maryland, visited the Wyoming portion of the park as well as nearby Grand Teton National Park.

The Celestes were not the only KidsPost visitors to Wyoming. Donny Burke of Waldorf, Maryland, visited Devils Tower, a rock formation that was named the first national monument in 1906.

Siblings Sarah, Cole and Caroline Serenyi of Potomac, Maryland, took a trip to Yosemite Valley, California, in Yosemite National Park. They were amazed by the high rock walls of Half Dome and El Capitan, which are considered some of the toughest challenges for rock climbers.

Philippa Schaupner of Arlington, Virginia, 8, visited Mount Rushmore in South Dakota on the Fourth of July. She also rode horses, swam in hot springs and saw lots of buffalo — including one named Hank that spent all night outside her cabin door. (Family photo)

Would you like to see pictures of your summer adventures featured in KidsPost?

Here’s what you’ll need to do:

● Go on a trip (anywhere!) and take along a recent copy of KidsPost.

●Get someone to take a photo or two of you — and siblings or other family members — holding Kids­Post. Easy, right? Just make sure at least one person in the photo is between the ages of 5 and 13.

●Then fill out the submission form at wapo.st/summerofkidspost17 and attach your photo or photos. Or mail it to KidsPost, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071. Include the full name, age and home town of everyone in the photo. We also need your parent’s phone number and email address. We would love to hear from you about what made the trip memorable.

Families can submit only once, and the photos must have been taken after May 22, 2017. Entries are due by August 30.

Donny Burke, 7, of Waldorf, Maryland, visited Devils Tower, Wyoming, after watching “Close Encounters of the Third Kind,” which was filmed partly at the National Monument. (Family photo)

At the end of the summer, three randomly selected families who have sent in photos will receive books and KidsPost goodies.