As Brave as You

By Jason Reynolds.

Ages 10 to 14.

Genie Harris has about a million questions he needs answered. Maybe it’s only 500, but his list is growing quickly during the month he and his older brother, Ernie, are spending at their grandparents’ house in North Hill, Virginia.

The boys’ parents needed time to work on family problems, so they sent Genie and Ernie a world away from their New York City home. Genie had met Grandma once and knew Grandpop only from occasional phone conversations.

There are surprises from Day One of the visit.

Genie asks why Grandpop wears sunglasses inside, something the boy’s mom doesn’t allow. “She says it makes your eyes go bad, plus it makes you look crazy,” Genie says.

“Because I already can’t see a thing, and I been crazy for years,” the old man responds.

That bombshell leads the 11-year-old to wonder why no one told him Grandpop was blind.

“It’s something he likes to do himself after he’s met the person,” Genie’s dad says. “That way they don’t just come into his house thinking of him as, well, handicapped.”

Genie worries about spending a month in the middle of nowhere with someone who can’t see.

But Grandpop’s ability to make his way around the house — including pouring Genie a glass of sweet tea without spilling a drop — reassures the boy.

As the days pass, however, Genie realizes that Grandpop has odd habits and secrets. He spends hours each day in a room filled with plants, caged birds and lots of bird poop. He never ventures outside.

“I’on’t go outside because . . . well, I guess I’m a little . . . concerned,” Grandpop confides.

The old man enlists Genie in a secret plan to conquer some of his fear. Genie goes along with it but wonders what Grandpop is up to.

It’s the first of several secrets that lead Genie to worry that he’ll disappoint Grandpop and Grandma. Genie has to figure out whether the secrets are worth keeping or whether it’s more brave to come clean.

