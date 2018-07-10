

(Zoë van Dijk/For The Washington Post)

Endling: The Last

By Katherine Applegate. Ages 8 to 12.

Byx is young, small and clumsy. She is neither clever nor brave. When she sets out on a long, difficult quest, she knows there is little chance of success.

But she knows she must try.

Byx lives in a fantasy world called Nedarra. She is a dairne, a doglike creature that talks, walks upright and has hands instead of front paws. And she may be the last of her kind: an endling.

Dairnes are one of six highly intelligent species that govern Nedarra. Humans are another, and they may be the



(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post)

reason for bringing dairnes to the brink of extinction. But why would they want to do such a thing?

Byx journeys to discover the reason and to learn whether some dairnes may still be alive. The thought of being the final one — the endling — fills her with desperate loneliness, and she hopes a few of these animals may still exist on a legendary island.

To protect herself from humans — some of whom killed her pack — Byx disguises herself as an ordinary dog as she travels. She walks uncomfortably on all fours, curling her hands into fists to resemble paws.

Along the way, Byx teams up with a plump, big-eared rodent named Tobble, a pantherlike felivet named Gambler and two teenage humans, Khara and Renzo. There is strength in numbers — and in the talents of allies.

Byx doesn’t completely trust them, though. Felivets are predators, after all, and humans are known to be greedy and deceitful. Byx worries that her companions might try to eat her or sell her for scientific study or to display in a cage.

Danger awaits Byx at every turn — a danger that may doom other species as well. When she attends the funeral for her species and tries to foil a vicious king, Byx begins to realize which friends she can believe in. But can she believe in herself?

Like many of us, this scrawny hero is never sure she has the courage and skill to meet the challenges ahead. Sometimes she surprises herself.

Click here to join the Summer Book Club.

You might also like . . .

A Dog’s Way Home by Bobbie Pyron, in which a Shetland sheepdog named Tam and his 11-year-old owner, Abby, search for each other for months after they are separated following a car accident. On his journey, Tam braves snow, a hungry eagle and a trap, and meets a helpful coyote. Young readers should look for The Somewhat True Adventures of Sammy Shine by Henry Cole. In this illustrated adventure novel, a pet mouse, launched in a toy plane, crashes in the woods. He struggles to find his way home, with the help of wild friends including another mouse, a crow and a newt.

Next week

(Marvin Joseph/The Washington Post) Ungifted By Gordon Korman. Ages 9 to 13. Imagine you were accidentally placed in a school for the gifted. Donovan Curtis doesn’t have to imagine it. When one of Donovan’s many pranks goes wrong, he mistakenly ends up in a school filled with high IQs. Donovan has trouble hiding the error and fitting in at a school where he doesn’t think he belongs. But it turns out that his gifts are not what the school expects.

Join the club The Summer Book Club is open to kids ages 5 to 14. Children may read some or all of the books on our list. (Find a blurb for each book at wapo.st/kidspostbookclub­launch.) The first 650 kids registered will receive a drawstring book bag. To join the club, children must be registered by a parent or guardian. To register, that adult must fill out our form at wapo.st/ kidspostbookclub2018 or send the child’s first and last names, age and address to KidsPost Summer Book Club, The Washington Post, 1301 K St. NW, Washington, D.C. 20071.

