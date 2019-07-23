

By Karyn Parsons. Ages 8 to 12.

Twelve-year-old Ella has many questions: What happened to her daddy, who disappeared before she was born? And who was he?

Her grandparents say only that he’s somewhere in California. Her older cousin Henry doesn’t know, and he’s worried about his own father, fighting in World War II. Her mother, a jazz singer in Boston, changes the subject.

Life in Ella’s small town of Alcolu, South Carolina, has its good and bad points. Ella loves fishing, picking berries and spending time with Henry, a budding artist. But as is true throughout the segregated South, black people are constantly treated as if they are inferior to whites. There are separate schools, water fountains and bathrooms.



Ella also hates being teased for her light “peanut-colored” skin, when other members of her family and community are much darker. Taunts such as “zebra” and “high yella” sting, whether flung by black or white townspeople.

When her mother invites her to Boston, Ella is thrilled. Finally, she can get away from the insults and maybe learn more about her father.

But Mama has little time for Ella. By day, she helps to build ships in the Naval Yard, and at night, she dons a sparkling dress to sing at jazz clubs, yearning for a big break.

Boston gives Ella a glimpse of something important, though: a place without segregated bathrooms and water fountains. In this Northern city, African Americans are treated more equally. The paintings of a talented black artist are hung in a museum. Henry would be amazed, she thinks.

Ella also finds exactly what she hoped for: a clue to her absent father.

These Boston experiences change the way Ella perceives the world. In grappling with the mystery of her father, Ella learns yet more about racial injustice — and sees its terrible impact on a kind friend named George Stinney.

And in small ways, Ella starts trying to do something about it.

— Mary Quattlebaum

