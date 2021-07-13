Sal Vidón ends up in the principal’s office on his first three days at the Culeco Academy of the Arts. The magician-in-training claims he’s the victim of bully Yasmany Robles. Never mind that he ripped a hole in the universe, found a dead chicken and deposited it in Yasmany’s locker. Gabi Real, editor of the school newspaper and a friend of Yasmany’s, is suspicious of Sal from the start. She’s also intrigued by Sal’s magic, which is far from perfect. When he arranges visits from his mom, who recently died, Sal causes trouble much bigger than a locker prank.