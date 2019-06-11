

Ruby in the Sky

By Jeanne Zulick Ferruolo. Ages 8 to 12.

What do you do when life comes crashing down around you? Ruby’s solution is to hide in her National Air and Space Museum sweater that her dad got her and find a way back to when she felt complete. Before she lost her dad. Before her mom got arrested.

In Washington, she had a happy family and memories of watching the moon with her father. Now she is starting



(Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)

over in Fortin, Vermont, with her mom in hope of finding their next forever home. Ruby is not thrilled about the move and is upset at her mother for the choices that led to her arrest. It doesn’t help that Dakota, a chatty classmate of hers, is the daughter of Fortin’s mayor, who has a role in the case.

Convinced that she isn’t staying in Fortin for good, Ruby plans to stay invisible until she can go back to Washington. But whispers of her mom’s arrest crowd the halls of her new school.

Ruby is not alone in the rumor mill. Ahmad Saleem, a Syrian refu­gee in her class, knows what it’s like being the new kid. Some classmates think he’s weird, and they bully him because he’s Muslim. Ahmad is unbothered by it and still manages to keep a smile on his face.

Abigail Jacobs, Ruby’s 80-year-old neighbor, is also the subject of gossip. She’s known as the “Bird Lady,” and people in town say she was involved in the deaths of family members. Just like Ruby, Abigail hides from the world. She lives in a boarded-up shed, refusing to face what is inside her home.

As more lies and exaggerations spread about those closest to her, Ruby is faced with a choice: Does she hide or stand up? Ruby doesn’t think she’s brave enough. But as she looks into the night sky, she’s reminded that just like the moon, even when you can’t see it, courage is there.

