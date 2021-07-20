While describing his first hectic days of school in Miami, Sal also fills us in on the serious challenges he has faced in his life. His mother died when he was 8 years old, and he has been diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes. He is not only dealing with his grief, but also trying to keep track of his blood-sugar levels. When Sal forgets to eat and wakes up in the hospital, he sees that Gabi is also coping with medical issues. From then on, they become the best of friends.