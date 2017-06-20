

By Holly Goldberg Sloan.

Ages 8 to 12.

Julia Marks has two goals for the summer: getting over the death of her dog Ramon and ignoring the fact that she’s small enough to fit through her family’s dog door.

But there’s just no getting around it: Julia is short. Very short, though she has promised herself she’ll stop using the “s” word.

Her grandmother, a tiny woman known as Mittens, calls her “the family terrier” because she’s about as small as the dog. Even her parents joke about her height — which makes Julia feel as though she’s walking around in wet shoes filled with sand, or has “a knot of tangled hair that can’t be combed through because there’s gum in the middle.”

What’s a girl to do?



It’s hard to say, because Julia has a little problem with, well, doing things. She doesn’t usually finish the book she’s reading. She doesn’t practice the piano, even though her parents bought one for her and her two brothers to play. And when she promises to send a letter every day to her best friend, Piper, who is sent away to summer camp, she doesn’t send a single note.

When her mother insists that she audition for a musical at the local college, she’s forced to try out for “The Wizard of Oz” with her younger brother, Randy.

Good thing, too, because the theater is a much more interesting place than Julia ever imagined. Some of the actors are professionals, and the director is from Broadway, where all the biggest and best shows are performed. He picks Julia to perform as a Munchkin, one of the little people in the land of Oz. She doesn’t have a great singing voice, but she does have a lot of spirit.

So do many of the other performers and crew members, including a fellow Munchkin named Olive, who is just as short as Julia but many years older. She’s an adult with dwarfism, a condition in which people are extremely small. Olive, like the other adults playing Munchkins, doesn’t let her size get her down.

By the end of the summer, Julia begins to learn that lesson and is even flying high in a monkey suit. That doesn’t mean she’s a budding Broadway star. (It turns out you have to follow the Yellow Brick Road a long way to really make it onstage.) But with a few friends at your side, no matter their size, it seems that Oz really isn’t such a bad place to be.

You might also like . . . Counting by 7s (ages 10 to 13) is also by Holly Goldberg Sloan. It tells the story of a 12-year-old genius, Willow Chance, who loves plants and numbers but is forced to search for a new family after her parents die in a car crash. In Kate Klise and M. Sarah Klise's nonfiction picture book Stand Straight, Ella Kate (ages 6 to 8), a girl grows much, much taller than Julia Marks. The title character, born in 1872, eventually stands more than 8 feet tall but finds her way in a world designed for much smaller people.

Next week George By Alex Gino. Ages 8 to 12. George is a girl who has been labeled “male” since birth. She knows she is a girl, but everyone else sees her as a boy. Even her mother, older brother and best friend have no idea. George is tired of pretending but afraid that others won’t be able to accept her true self. Then she comes up with a plan: If she plays a female character in the school play, maybe others will see that she is, indeed, a girl. There’s only one way to find out.