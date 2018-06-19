

Skulduggery Pleasant

By Derek Landy. Ages 8 to 12.

All Stephanie Edgley wants is for her life to be about something bigger. When her uncle Gordon Edgley mysteriously passes away, everything changes.

Stephanie inherits his home and fortune from a career of writing popular horror novels. But when his detective friend, Skulduggery Pleasant, saves her from being attacked in the house, she begins to question everything she thought she knew about her favorite uncle. Uncle Gordon’s life involves something Stephanie never imagined.

Stephanie and her new friend forge a unique relationship, filled with sarcasm, risk and ad­ven­ture. But Skulduggery isn’t your typical detective. He’s dead and made of bones. And he pulls her into a world of magic and danger on the outskirts of Dublin, Ireland.

Skulduggery and Stephanie soon discover that Nefarian Serpine, an evil sorcerer, is responsible for her uncle’s death. Nefarian is out to get the Scepter of the Ancients, a mythical weapon that Skulduggery thought did not exist. If Nefarian succeeds, evil immortal gods called the Faceless Ones will come back, seeking world domination.

It is up to 12-year-old Stephanie and Skulduggery to stop him and bring justice for her uncle’s death. And along the way, she learns the history and rules surrounding the new world she is determined to join.

“There are three names for everyone. The name you were born with, the name you’re given and the name you take,” Skulduggery explains to Stephanie early on.

Throughout her journey, Stephanie struggles to decide what name she wants to take. As she faces obstacles and joins battles, she ultimately decides who she is. And she is determined to avenge her uncle’s death and prevent an all-out war of dark magic.

