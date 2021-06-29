Two novels about shy kids and their surprising friendships. In “Hello, Universe,” (ages 9 to 13) by Erin Entrada Kelly, quiet Virgil and his guinea pig are trapped in the woods by a bully, with little hope of rescue — until several friends set out to find him. This superbly plotted book won the Newbery Medal in 2017. In “Okay for Now” (ages 10 to 14), by Gary D. Schmidt, people assume artistic Doug is like his father and older brothers, all of whom are bullies, so he keeps to himself. Then he meets a girl who seems to enjoy his company no matter how little he says.