Stargazing

By Jen Wang

Ages 8 to 12

Christine plays the violin; Moon dances to K-pop. Christine studies math; Moon loves to draw. Christine is careful; Moon is an outgoing oddball.

These girls are very different, right?

But in this graphic novel, they become best friends when Moon and her mom move next door. Moon encourages Christine to try new things, such as vegetarian meals. She teaches Christine how to dance, and they practice together for a talent show.

Christine even dares to paint her toenails like Moon’s — breaking her parents’ rule.

“You’re different girls with different paths,” Christine’s father cautions her. “Remember who YOU are.”

But with Moon around, their quiet Chinese American neighborhood seems livelier. The girls share music, snacks, laughs — and secrets. Christine learns the name of her friend’s crush and what happened to her dad. And she learns Moon’s biggest secret. Moon believes she belongs not on Earth but in the stars. She has visions of strange, beautiful beings. Her true home is with them, she tells Christine.

Christine has a secret, too — one she can’t tell Moon. She’s jealous. Christine wishes she were more like her edgy, artistic friend. When she does something mean, she’s sure Moon won’t forgive her.

Christine is so caught up in her feelings that she can’t see that Moon might need help, that Moon might need her.

Have you ever felt mixed up like Christine? Have you ever been jealous of a friend? What did you do?

Everyone has these mixed-up feelings sometimes. Through words and pictures, this graphic novel shows how two friends deal with the hurt and confusion. Are Christine and Moon too different to truly be friends?

At the end of the book, author-illustrator Jen Wang writes about why she wanted to create this story. Like her characters, as a child, Wang carried around several secrets — and some of them took her a long time to understand.

