By David Barclay Moore.

Ages 10 to 14.

Anyone who stepped foot in Lolly Rachpaul’s room knew his passion. Lego boxes lined the walls. The bricks either stored inside or displayed as fully formed structures or vehicles — each piece placed according to the directions.

Lolly’s only brother Jermaine gave him his first set. But this Christmas, Jermaine isn’t there to add to the collection. He had fallen in with a drug-dealing crew in Harlem, their New York neighborhood. At age 20, he was shot dead.

Twelve-year-old Lolly is angry and confused. He doesn’t care about Christmas. But an unexpected gift, a book on architecture, gets him thinking.

“It gave me crazy energy to want to rip apart all of my Legos and make them into something else,” he says. “Something different.”



The project starts on his bedroom floor. After his mom’s girlfriend gives him trash bags full of the plastic bricks — discarded from the toy store where she works — Lolly’s castle takes over the living room of their small apartment. Ma loses patience and orders him to pack it up.

An opportunity to rebuild it away from their apartment excites and worries Lolly. What would his friends and classmates think? Lego-building isn’t a popular hobby among 12-year-olds. At that age, boys from his housing project are more likely to join a crew. Lolly and his best friend Vega feel pressure to do the same.

But Lolly realizes that Lego-building is helping him and not just as a distraction from his brother’s death.

“Just being here with my Legos, building, I could almost feel my brother with me. Like he was actually in this room, watching over me,” he says.

The ever-growing Lego world intrigues the kids at Lolly’s after-school program — especially Big Rose, a girl who seldom speaks.

Lolly’s willingness to let others in on his project comes with risks but also the opportunity to build something more satisfying than plastic towers: friendships.

