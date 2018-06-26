The First Rule of Punk

By Celia C. Pérez. Ages 8 to 12.



María Luisa O’Neill-Morales, age 12, loves punk rock, both the music and the do-it-yourself attitude behind it. She gets that from her dad, who owns a record store called Spins and Needles and lives above it with a dog named Marti.

What she gets from her mom, she complains, is too much information about their Mexican heritage and too much commentary about how she looks and behaves.

At the start of “The First Rule of Punk,” María Luisa — or Malú, as she prefers to be called — has to move from Gainesville, Florida, to Chicago, Illinois. Her mom, who is divorced from her dad, has a two-year job teaching at a college in Chicago.

Malú narrates the book, and she makes clear how off-balance she often feels. One of the ways she copes is by making “zines” — eight-page booklets in which she can work through her ideas. She presents one to her mom at the beginning of the story, trying to persuade her to stay in Florida. (No luck there, but you will find nine more of Malú’s zines throughout the book.)

The story takes place during Malú’s first two months at Posada Middle School, where the Spanish language is front and center. In dealing with her nerves on her first day, Malú tries to remake herself in some ways. Her punk-style makeup gets her pulled out of class, along with kids who dyed their hair blue or wore their pants too low.

As Malú gets into the school year, can she figure out how to bring together her punk ethic and her Mexican heritage? Make friends? Deal with the mean girl who calls her a weirdo and a “coconut” (brown on the outside and white on the inside)? The first rule of books is you have to read them to find out what happens!

