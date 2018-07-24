

By Dave Eggers. Ages 8 to 12.

Hope is what inspires Granite Flowerpetal’s family to move a thousand miles from their home on the Atlantic coast.

Granite’s dad, a mechanic, is getting fewer and fewer jobs. His mom once worked as an artist, but she stopped



after an accident left her unable to walk. Money is tight. So a promise of steady work for his dad leads them to Carousel, where the 12-year-old’s great-great grandparents once lived.

But Carousel isn’t a hopeful place. Its main business, a carousel factory, shut down years earlier. People left town. Those who stayed bicker over how to spend the little money the town has. They don’t fix their sagging houses or their old cars. It turns out they don’t have much need for a new mechanic.

The atmosphere at the middle school isn’t any better. At first, Granite — who shortens his name to Gran — fears he will stick out as the new kid. He doesn’t want to be bullied. He soon realizes that the other students aren’t going to bother him. In fact, they don’t seem to notice him at all.

Gran wonders if the entire experience isn’t real. Maybe he isn’t real. So he walks into a brick wall to test the theory. His very real collision results in a bloody face but also a conversation with classmate Catalina Catalan.

Catalina isn’t exactly friendly. (She had written him a note saying his nickname was dumb.) But she does notice him and even talks to him, a little. There’s also something mysterious about her. She has a habit of disappearing into thin air.

Figuring out what Catalina is up to becomes Gran’s mission.

He follows her late one night and watches her step through a hidden door in a hillside. Gran spies a tunnel and a lighted room. She tells him to forget what he has seen, but Gran can’t. Instead, he offers to help with whatever she’s doing.

Catalina doesn’t want a partner. Her work is supposed to be secret. But it’s also becoming more urgent. She’s battling an underground force that threatens to sink Carousel. And it’s winning.

Can two oddball kids prop up the town? The effort will take strength, speed and a desire to lift not only the town’s sagging buildings but also its dejected spirit.

